Mercedes-Benz to access Tesla Superchargers in N.America from 2024

July 7 (Reuters) - German automaker Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) said on Friday its drivers will get access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America from 2024.

The company will integrate the North American Charging Standard to its electric vehicles from 2025.

It also plans to simultaneously expand its charging network with more than 2,500 high-power chargers in North America.

Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

