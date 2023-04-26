Mercedes-Benz exits Russian market via sale of shares in Russian subsidiaries















April 26 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) has sold the shares in its Russian subsidiaries to local investor Avtodom, thereby completing its withdrawal from the Russian market, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The necessary official approvals have been granted and the contractual agreements have been implemented; the closing of the transaction was completed in April 2023," the spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters query as to the status of the deal.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Alexander Marrow; Editing by Rachel More











