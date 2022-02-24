Mercedes-Benz expects 2 pp headwind from raw materials - CFO

A Mercedes EQE is seen ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) expects a headwind from higher raw material prices of around 2 points to its return on sales this year, Chief Financial Executive Harald Wilhelm said in an analysts call on Thursday after its results conference.

The carmaker forecast a return on sales of 11.5% to 13% for its Cars division and 8% to 10% for its Vans division for 2022.

"Maybe the difference between lower and higher end is a question of how much pricing we can command," Wilhelm said.

Sales volumes in the first quarter of this year should continue at the price mix of the fourth quarter of last year, Wilhelm said.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Miranda Murray

