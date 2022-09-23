Mercedes-Benz not planning any acquisitions, CEO says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is not currently looking at acquisitions as a means to carry out its strategy of repositioning the carmaker as a luxury firm, chief executive Ola Kaellenius said on Friday.

"There are no acquisitions on the cards," Kaellenius said in response to a question over whether Mercedes-Benz Vans' newly announced partnership with electric van maker Rivian could be a first step to a takeover. read more

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More

