Mercedes Benz recalls more than 100,000 C-class models - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 100,000 C-class models due to the possibility that moisture could enter the signal acquisition module (SAM) if water were to get into the boot, Handelsblatt reported citing a company spokesperson.
Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel
