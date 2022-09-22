Mercedes Benz recalls more than 100,000 C-class models - Handelsblatt

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Mercedes-Benz logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 100,000 C-class models due to the possibility that moisture could enter the signal acquisition module (SAM) if water were to get into the boot, Handelsblatt reported citing a company spokesperson.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

