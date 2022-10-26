Mercedes-Benz to sell shares in Russian subsidiaries to local investor

[1/3] The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car at a new Mercedes-Benz plant's cornerstone laying ceremony in the town of Esipovo outside Moscow, Russia, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva















BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) said on Wednesday it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor, becoming the latest carmaker to exit the country.

A Mercedes spokesperson said the company's stake in Russian truckmaker Kamaz (KMAZ.MM) would not be affected by the intended transaction and should be transferred to Daimler Truck this year as planned.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.