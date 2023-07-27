Mercedes-Benz raises earnings outlook as supply issues ease

Summary

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) forecast a subdued world economy with monetary policy weighing on consumers but said supply chain issues and energy price pressures were easing, as it raised its group earnings outlook for the full-year.

The premium carmaker said in statements issued on Thursday that inventory was building up as a result of the roll-out of its direct sales model and a ramp-up in production with new models coming onto the market.

The supply chain was "noticeably improved", Mercedes-Benz said, in contrast to Porsche (P911_p.DE) which said in results on Wednesday it was struggling weekly with supply chain problems particularly on key components for EVs.

Still, the outlook for the Mercedes-Benz cars segment of 12%-14% returns on unit sales and revenue at prior level remained unchanged, but property, plant and equipment as well as research and development expenditures will rise, the company said.

Mercedes-Benz had set a cautious tone at the beginning of the year on warnings of a sluggish economy but was slightly more optimistic in April as the U.S. and China saw signs of recovery.

Full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are now expected to be on par with the 20.5 billion euros ($22.7 billion) made in 2022, it said on Thursday, having previously expected a slight decline.

Mercedes-Benz Vans' outlook for adjusted return on sales was raised to 13% to 15% in 2023, up from 11% to 13% previously forecast, marking the second outlook upgrade in less than three months after a significant increase in sales in the second quarter.

This month, the company reported 6% growth in its second-quarter vehicle sales as a result of high demand for all-electric and top-end vehicles, posting growth in Europe, Asia and North America.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Miranda Murray and Miral Fahmy

