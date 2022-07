Mercedes-Benz to start assembly of electric bus in Brazil as demand grows

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - German automaker Mercedes-Benz Group AG is set to start the assembly of its first electric bus in Brazil between November and December, an executive said on Wednesday.

The company sees demand for electric buses in Latin America's largest economy reaching 3,000 vehicles by 2024, Bus Sales & Marketing Director Walter Barbosa said.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.