Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Mercedes-Benz teams up with SSAB to explore fossil fuel-free steel for cars

1 minute read

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car in front of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Swedish steelmaker SSAB (SSABa.ST) said on Wednesday it had partnered with Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz to introduce fossil fuel-free steel into vehicle production, with prototype parts for body shells planned for next year.

SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale in 2026, using the HYBRIT system to replace coking coal, traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with electricity and hydrogen.

Green steel venture HYBRIT (Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology) is created and owned by SSAB, Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall (VATN.UL) and Swedish miner LKAB.

Mercedes-Benz expects that by 2039 its new passenger car fleet will become carbon dioxide-neutral along the entire value chain.

SSAB had in June partnered with Volvo Cars to jointly explore the development of fossil-free steel for use in the automotive industry.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 5:17 AM UTC

China's Xiaomi completes business registration of electric vehicle unit

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) said on Wednesday it has completed the official business registration of its electric vehicle unit, marking the latest milestone in its push into the automotive sector.

Autos & Transportation
Mercedes-Benz teams up with SSAB to explore fossil fuel-free steel for cars
Autos & Transportation
U.S. regulator rejects Canadian National's voting trust to buy Kansas City Southern
Autos & Transportation
Rising costs feed through to British retailers - BRC
Autos & Transportation
Pilots union sues Southwest Airlines, alleges violation of federal labor law