Mercedes-Benz works council asks for record bonus for employees















FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) works council expects the German car manufacturer to dole out a record-high bonus to its employees while anticipating bumper profits for the financial year, the works council chief said in an interview published on Friday.

"So far, annual profit-sharing has been limited to a maximum of 6,450 euros ($6,617). This cap should be abolished," Ergun Luemali told Reuters.

"We need a new calculation formula so that the workforce can now share in the increased profit if the return is kept at a significantly higher level," he said.

Last year, Mercedes paid 6,000 euros to 100,000 of its employees, compared to 3,000 euros for Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) workers and up to 9,000 euros for BMW workers.

According to analyst forecasts, Mercedes-Benz's operating profit will increase by almost a fifth, to 19 billion euros, in 2022.

Mercedes-Benz raised its full-year profit forecast last month as strong demand for luxury cars and cost savings offset the supply chain bottlenecks that have hampered industry output this year.

($1 = 0.9747 euros)

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Miranda Murray











