Mercedes CEO sees semiconductor shortage lasting into 2023

Ola Kaellenius, chairman of Daimler AG, speaks during the presentation of the EQE ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH, June 29 (Reuters) - The global shortage of semiconductor chips will last throughout this year and into 2023, the top executive at premium German carmaker Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) said on Wednesday.

Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said at the Reuters Automotive Europe conference in Munich that it will take a decade to transition the carmaker's engine plants to making only fully-electric cars, but he said he was confident it could be managed in an orderly fashion.

