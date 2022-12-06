Mercedes: confirms to double electric motor capacity at Untertuerkheim















FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) will double production capacity for electric motors to 1 million units from 2024 at its Untertuerkheim plant, confirming a report in WirtschaftsWoche magazine.

The German carmaker's management and works council agreed on the restructuring of the site, near Stuttgart in southwestern Germany, which has traditionally focused on combustion engines, said the company on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Rachel More











