Mercedes denies report that is has discussed sale of van business

The Mercedes-Benz logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) denied a German media report that it was weighing a sale of its vans business as the automaker plans to put more strategic weight on high-end vehicles.

The weekly Manager Magazin on Thursday said a possible sale of the vans business - previously seen as sacrosanct - was being discussed as a measure of last resort, citing supervisory board sources.

"This is pure speculation which we expressly deny," a company spokesperson said when asked to respond to the report.

Mercedes-Benz said in May it would focus more narrowly on the luxury segment and cut out some entry-level models with lower margins, part of a plan to put 75% of investment into top-end vehicles and its highest-selling segment of C-Class and E-Class models.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.