Mercedes to double electric motor output at Untertuerkheim - WiWo

The Mercedes-Benz logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is to double production capacity for electric motors to 1 million units at its Untertuerkheim plant, which has traditionally focused on combustion engines, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Tuesday.

The German carmaker's management and works council struck an agreement on restructuring the site in southwestern Germany, which also foresees a 20% reduction in fixed costs by 2025 compared with 2019 and workforce cuts, the report said, citing company sources.

Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan

