Mercedes to extend CEO Kallenius' contract - Handelsblatt

Mercedes-Benz holds a strategy update event focused on software in California
FILE PHOTO-Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management for Mercedes-Benz, attends a strategy update event focused on software at the company's North America Research and Development center in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/file photo

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz wants to extend Chief Executive Ola Kallenius' contract, keeping the 54-year-old at the helm of the German carmaker until at least mid-2029, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing supervisory board sources.

The board is aiming to extend Kallenius' contract, which will expire in May 2024, this summer, the daily reported.

The company had no immediate comment.

Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams

