Mercedes to recall about 1 million older models worldwide, dpa reports

The Mercedes-Benz logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is recalling almost a million older cars due to possible brake problems, Germany's dpa newswire reported on Saturday, citing the KBA motor vehicle authority.

Models produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected, dpa said, and about 70,000 of them were in Germany.

No one was immediately available at the KBA or Mercedes-Benz.

The problem related to corrosion on the brake booster which could lead to the connection between the brake pedal and the brake system being broken, reported dpa.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Mark Potter

