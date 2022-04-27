High prices boost Mercedes-Benz earnings, warns of cloudy outlook

A Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept vehicle is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) saw a rise in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 5.2 billion euros ($5.54 billion) in the first quarter even as deliveries of passenger cars fell 10%, with high prices making up for supply chain troubles.

The Mercedes-Benz Cars division reported an adjusted earnings margin of 16.4%, compared to 12.6% for Mercedes-Benz Vans.

The premium carmaker confirmed its guidance for the year, expecting an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.5 - 13% in the cars division, but warned worsening effects of the war, COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor shortages could alter its outlook.

Adjusting its business activities in Russia, where Mercedes-Benz suspended operations following the country's invasion of Ukraine, incurred expenses of 709 million euros.

"An escalation over the current situation could have considerable negative consequences for Mercedes-Benz business," the company said in a statement.

It expects supply chain bottlenecks of semiconductors and other products to carry on impacting results throughout the year, highlighting the COVID-19 lockdown in China as a cause of further uncertainty for production and market development.

($1 = 0.9391 euros)

