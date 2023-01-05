Mercedez-Benz says Nevada approves use of advanced automated driving system















Jan 5 (Reuters) - German carmaker Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) said on Thursday that the state of Nevada has approved its application to deploy advanced automated driving systems on its roads.

The company said the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles approved its application and is preparing the certificate of compliance that will be issued within the next two weeks.

The "SAE Level 3 conditionally automated driving" system allows a driver to legally take their eyes off the wheel. On suitable highway sections and where traffic density is high, the system, called DRIVE PILOT, can offer to take over driving.

The company added it is optimistic that California will follow soon.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.