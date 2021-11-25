Autos & Transportation
Mexico looking at when to seek panel over auto content rules dispute - economy minister
MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Thursday she was working with the auto sector and the Canadian government to determine when to call for an arbitration panel to resolve a dispute with Washington over auto content rules.
Mexico in August requested that the United States initiate formal consultations on the dispute over the rules, which are part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
