Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Mexico takes firm line on auto dispute ahead of economic talks

1 minute read

The General Motors plant is seen as its workers are to vote on whether to reject or keep the collective bargaining agreement, marking the first major test of labor rules under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), in Silao, Mexico August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mexico expects the United States to comply with automotive rules in a new North American trade pact, a senior official said, taking a firm line ahead of high-level talks next week clouded by a dispute over the future of the car industry in the region.

Mexico and Canada have for months been at odds with the United States over the application of regional content requirements for the auto industry, one of the cornerstones of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact.

The two countries argue for a more flexible interpretation of the rules than the one taken by U.S. officials.

When asked late on Thursday whether a new methodology could be applied to avoid taking the dispute to an international tribunal, Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora told Reuters:

"No, because we're not renegotiating (USMCA). It's about honoring what was agreed in the treaty," she added.

Top U.S. and Mexican officials are on Sept. 9 in Washington due to restart the so-called high level economic dialogue, talks that were suspended during the Trump administration.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 5:52 AM UTC

Special Report: How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tesla

"Do you know how big Volvo is?" asked Don Leclair, finance chief at Ford Motor Co..

Autos & Transportation
GM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage
Autos & Transportation
BMW launches new sports car line in Mexico after plant expansion
Autos & Transportation
Daimler sees Q3 hit to Mercedes sales from chip shortage
Autos & Transportation
Mexico takes firm line on auto dispute ahead of economic talks