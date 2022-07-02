Mexico's environment ministry denies permit for Audi solar plant

The logo of Audi is seen during the opening of a new plant in San Jose Chiapa, in Puebla state, Mexico, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's environment ministry said on Friday it rejected a key environmental permit for a solar power plant that German automaker Audi has proposed to build near its factory in the central Mexican state of Puebla.

Audi's proposed environmental impact statement for the photovoltaic power plant, sent to officials in late May, was denied because it requires a regional analysis given additional electrical infrastructure that will be needed, the ministry said in a brief statement.

"From their initial conception, these types of projects require the establishment of a power station, an electric substation and internal transmission lines," it said.

The ministry added it will evaluate any new environmental impact statement for the solar plant that Audi submits.

Audi Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.