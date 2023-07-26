Michelin lifts 2023 core profit forecast helped by price increases

July 26 (Reuters) - France's Michelin (MICP.PA) on Wednesday raised its full-year core profit and free cash flow forecasts based on price increases for its SUV, sports-cars and aircraft tyres and anticipating lower production costs in the second half.

The group, whose tyres are also used in bikes and industrial equipment, now sees 2023 segment operating profit at over 3.4 billion euros ($3.76 billion) after previously guiding for over 3.2 billion.

It lifted its forecast for free cash flow excluding mergers and acquisitions to more than 2 billion euros from more than 1.6 billion.

Michelin's segment operating profit rose 11.4% to 1.70 billion euros between January and June, helped by price increases for its SUVs, sports cars and planes tyres.

Tyre volumes fell 3.7% in the period as retailers reduced their inventories in view of a challenging market environment and rising interest rates, the group said.

($1 = 0.9040 euros)

Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Gilles Guillaume, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.