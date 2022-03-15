Michelin suspends its activities in Russia

The logo of French tyre maker Michelin is seen on a Formula E racing car during a news conference to present the partnership between Enel Group and FIA Formula E Championship at the MAXXI National Museum in Rome, Italy May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

March 15 (Reuters) - France's Michelin (MICP.PA) is suspending its industrial activity in Russia as well as exports to the country, the tyre maker said on Tuesday.

Its Davydovo plant, which was opened in 2004 near Moscow, employs 750 people and produces up to 2 million tyres per year, mainly for passenger cars on the Russian market and some Northern European countries.

Sales in Russia represent 2% of the group's total and 1% of its global passenger car tire production, it added in a statement.

Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

