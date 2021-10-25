Michelin's third-quarter sales beat expectations

The logo of French tyre maker Michelin is seen on a Formula E racing car's tyre during a news conference to present the partnership between Enel Group and FIA Formula E Championship at the MAXXI National Museum in Rome, Italy May 17, 2016 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) reported better-than expected third quarter sales on Monday, thanks to sustained demand from truck makers and its specialty businesses.

The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, said sales totalled 6 billion euros ($6.98 billion) for July to September.

Analysts polled by the company had predicted quarterly sales of 5.80 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

