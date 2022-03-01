1 minute read
Mitsubishi Motors may suspend car sales in Russia due to sanctions -Jiji
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors may suspend the sale of its cars in Russia due to economic sanctions imposed on Russia, news agency Jiji reported on Tuesday.
Japan on Tuesday joined the United States and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country's leaders and three financial institutions.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.