Mitsubishi Motors may suspend car sales in Russia due to sanctions -Jiji

Staff members wearing protective masks and face shields, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, stand in front of the logo of Mitsubishi Motors at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors may suspend the sale of its cars in Russia due to economic sanctions imposed on Russia, news agency Jiji reported on Tuesday.

Japan on Tuesday joined the United States and other allies in slapping additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of the country's leaders and three financial institutions.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Kim Coghill

