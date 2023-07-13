Mitsubishi's China JV to 'optimise' personnel structure

[1/2] The logo of Mitsubishi Motors Corp is seen at a showroom of the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors' (7211.T) joint venture with China's Guangzhou Automobile Group(GAC) (601238.SS) will "optimise" personnel structure in accordance with law and regulations, according to a statement from GAC on Thursday.

Shareholders of the joint venture, which is equally owned by by GAC and Mitsubishi, are doing the best to rescue and transform the company, GAC added.

The state-owned Chinese company did not say how many employees would be affected and if they would be laid off. Mitsubishi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

