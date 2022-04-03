Most of Dutch rail network halted by technical problem

Empty tracks are seen on the departure train platform at Amsterdam Railway Station during a national public transport strike in the Netherlands, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM, April 3 (Reuters) - The Dutch national railway operator NS on Sunday issued an advisory that none of its trains will be running for "at least" five hours because of an unspecified technical problem.

In a statement posted on its website the NS advised passengers to seek alternative ways of travelling.

"We are working hard on a recovery but, alas, we cannot now say how long this situation will persist," the statement said.

Regional trains were still running, the NS said, but it was not possible to give accurate schedules for them.

Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman

