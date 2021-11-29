Musk says he will provide update on Tesla Cybertruck in earnings call

Tesla's Cybertruck is displayed at Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) top boss Elon Musk said on Monday he would provide an update on the electric carmaker's much-anticipated Cybertruck in the upcoming earnings call, while signaling that supply chain issues still remained a challenge.

"Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it's not over!" Musk said in a tweet, replying to a user asking for an update on the Cybertruck.

