Musk says he will provide update on Tesla Cybertruck in earnings call
1 minute read
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) top boss Elon Musk said on Monday he would provide an update on the electric carmaker's much-anticipated Cybertruck in the upcoming earnings call, while signaling that supply chain issues still remained a challenge.
"Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it's not over!" Musk said in a tweet, replying to a user asking for an update on the Cybertruck.
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
