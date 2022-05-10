Musk says he will stay at Tesla as long as he is useful

Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II

May 10 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid concerns that his planned buy of Twitter (TWTR.N) would distract him from his job at Tesla.

When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."

He was speaking at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

