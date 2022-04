Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4.5 billion

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

April 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold about 5.23 million shares in the electric vehicle maker, worth about $4.5 billion, in multiple open market sales on April 28, a securities filing showed on Friday.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

