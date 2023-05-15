Musk: Tesla to make significant investments in France at some point

[1/2] SpaceX, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks as he attends a roundtable during the 6th edition of the "Choose France" Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, France on May 15, 2023.... Read more















PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - US electric car manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.O) will make significant investments in France, its CEO Elon Musk said in Versailles on Monday, adding that he could not give a timetable.

Asked after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron whether Tesla planned to announce investments in France, Musk said "I think at some point, but not today, at some point, yes".

"There is no announcement today but I am very impressed with president Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are to industry, so I am confident that in the future Tesla will be making significant investments in France," he told reporters.

Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman











