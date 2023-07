PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in France increased by 11.5% in June, data from industry body Plateforme de la filière automobile (PFA) showed on Saturday, leading to a 15.3% rise for the first half of the year.

A total of 190,848 new cars were sold last month in France.

Reporting Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten















