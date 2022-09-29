New York state to adopt California 2035 EV rules















Sept 29 (Reuters) - New York state plans to adopt California's rules approved in August that would require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday in a statement she directed a state environmental agency to propose and finalize rules adopting California's plan setting yearly rising zero- emission vehicle rules starting in 2026.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.