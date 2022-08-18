Next year's Geneva auto show cancelled -organisers

ZURICH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Geneva International Motor Show scheduled to take place in February has been cancelled for the fourth year running, the organisers said on Thursday.

They said they would focus instead on a complementary motor show, the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, due to be held in Doha later in 2023.

"Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the pandemic, the organisers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023," the organisers, the permanent committee of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), said in a statement.

The car show in November in Doha, Qatar, which was initially planned as a complement to the Geneva event, is now going to be the only GIMS show in 2023. It is scheduled to take place every two years, the organisers said.

The motor show in Geneva is normally an annual event but has been cancelled over the past three years due to the pandemic.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.