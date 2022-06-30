Nikola adjourns shareholder meeting, to reconvene on July 18

June 30 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) said on Thursday that it has adjourned a shareholder meeting for the second time and will reconvene on July 18.

The electric vehicle maker said the adjournment will allow shareholders more time to vote on a proposal to increase the number of shares in the company.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

