Nikola names insider Anastasiya Pasterick as finance chief

March 27 (Reuters) - Electric-truck maker Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) said on Monday Kim Brady will retire as chief financial officer on April 7 and insider Anastasiya Pasterick will take over the role.

Pasterick was key in taking the company public through a merger with a blank-check firm in 2020, the company said.

Brady will remain employed with Nikola through April 28 in an advisory capacity.

Last month, the Arizona-based truckmaker said issues hitting demand for its battery-powered trucks are not expected to ease in the near future. It delivered fewer than a sixth of the battery-powered trucks it made in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











