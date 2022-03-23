Nikola says started production of electric trucks on March 21

March 23 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) said on Wednesday it started production of its electric pick-up trucks on March 21, initially with 40 pre-series truck builds.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell had said in a February earnings call that production will begin in the second quarter and laid out plans to deliver 300 to 500 Tre BEV semi-trucks this year.

Nikola is yet to report any revenue from truck sales.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

