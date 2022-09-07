Nissan to acquire automotive battery firm Vehicle Energy Japan

2023 Nissan Pathfinder is unveiled at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Vehicle Energy Japan Inc, a lithium-ion battery maker.

The car maker will acquire all the common shares of the company and make it a consolidated subsidiary, Nissan said in a statement, which did not specify the financial details.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

