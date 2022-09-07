Nissan to acquire automotive battery firm Vehicle Energy Japan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Vehicle Energy Japan Inc, a lithium-ion battery maker.

The car maker will acquire all the common shares of the company and make it a consolidated subsidiary, Nissan said in a statement, which did not specify the financial details.

