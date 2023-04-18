Nissan aims for 80% of model line-up to be electrified by 2030 - exec















TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor (7201.T) aims to have seven electrified vehicle models by 2026 and 80% of its line-up to be electrified by 2030 in China, chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said on the sidelines of the Shanghai auto show on Tuesday.

He said that China had already passed the tipping point where customers were willing to accept EVs as their main car and that Nissan had to make their products competitive enough on price to fight domestic rivals.

