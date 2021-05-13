A WeRide autonomous taxi is seen in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

WeRide, an autonomous driving startup backed by Nissan (7201.T), Renault (RENA.PA) and Mitsubishi (7211.T), said on Thursday that it has raised hundreds of millions of dollars valuing the company at $3.3 billion.

WeRide, which is testing vehicles in California, China's southern city of Guangzhou and central city of Zhengzhou, did not disclose details on the size of the funding.

WeRide is pursuing a level 4 autonomous standard, in which the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving in most circumstances with no human intervention.

It raised $310 million in January. read more

