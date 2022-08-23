Nissan: to cease production of cyclinder heads on site at Sunderland from early 2024

A Nissan Qashqai is seen ahead of a news conference, on the production line of Nissan's Sunderland plant in Sunderland, Britain, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nissan (7201.T) said it would stop production of cylinder heads on site at its plant in Sunderland, northern England, from early 2024, while adding it did not expect this move to result in job losses.

"From early 2024, Nissan Sunderland Plant will cease production of cylinder heads on site. We do not expect this to result in job losses, and are working with staff as we redeploy them to other parts of the business," said the company.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

