Nissan considering second battery source in U.S., Gupta says















TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7203.T) is considering securing a second battery source in the United States to help the Japanese automaker meet requirements for the Inflation Reduction Act, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said on Monday.

Gupta made the comment during briefing about Nissan's electrification strategy. The company aims to raise its global share of electric vehicles sales to more than 55% by 2030 from a previous forecast of 50%.

(This story has been corrected to show Nissan is considering securing a second battery source, not building a plant.)

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by David Dolan











