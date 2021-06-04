Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Nissan delays launch of Ariya electric SUV due to chip shortage, COVID-19

A Nissan Ariya electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed at the Dongfeng Nissan booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

The availability of Nissan Motor Co's (7201.T) Ariya, a new electric SUV, will be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of chips, an official of the car maker said on Friday.

Last year Nissan said it planned to begin sales of the Ariya in Japan from mid-2021. But the rollout of the limited model in the Asian nation has been pushed to "this winter", the firm's executive vice president, Asako Hoshino, told reporters.

