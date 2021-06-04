Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Nissan, Honda report lower China sales in May, Toyota up

1 minute read
1/3

People visit the Nissan booth at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) saw lower sales in May in China, the world's biggest vehicle market, while Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reported higher sales.

Nissan said in a statement on Friday that it sold 111,096 vehicles, down 14.6% from a year earlier, while Honda's sales fell 4.1% to 128,713 cars.

Toyota said it sold 168,900 cars in China, up 1.5%.

