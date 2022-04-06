Nissan to invest $276 mln in Brazil plant, new products

A man walks in front of the Nissan logo at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, Japan November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Wednesday said it will invest 1.3 billion reais ($276.12 million) in its plant in Resende in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro and in launching new products between this year and 2025.

The Japanese automaker's announcement occurred during an event to launch a new version of its Frontier pickup truck in Puerto Iguazu, Argentina.

($1 = 4.7081 reais)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.