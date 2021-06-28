Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Nissan may confirm this week it is building a battery plant in UK - Sky

People stand near the Nissan logo during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) will confirm as soon as this week that it will build a battery gigafactory in Sunderland, northeastern England, as part of its electric vehicle strategy, a reporter for broadcaster Sky News said on Monday.

"I understand Nissan will confirm as soon as this week details of its EV strategy for the UK, including the construction of a battery gigafactory in Sunderland - paving the way for thousands of the Japanese company's electric cars to be built in Britain every year," Sky's City Editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

Japanese media firm Nikkei reported last month that Nissan would partner with China-based battery maker Envision AESC group to build new battery plants for electric vehicles in Japan and United Kingdom. read more

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

