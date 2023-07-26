Nissan nearly doubles Q1 operating profit

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor (7201.T) on Wednesday posted a 98% rise in first-quarter operating profit to 128.6 billion yen ($913.35 million), beating analysts' estimates.

The result compared with an average estimate of 120.33 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv and a 64.9 billion yen operating profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 140.8000 yen)

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

