Nissan-Renault deal may be delayed over EVs, intellectual property -Jiji















TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - The final contract on the reboot of the alliance between Japanese car maker Nissan (7201.T) and French counterpart Renault (RENA.PA) may be delayed until after April, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

Extended discussion on electric vehicles and intellectual property may delay it, Jiji reported.

The two companies announced a reboot of their alliance in February.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.