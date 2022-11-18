Nissan, Renault talks should not be politicised, Macron says















TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The French government will not intervene in ongoing discussions over revamping the alliance between Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Renault SA (RENA.PA), French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Nikkei Asia published on Friday.

"We should not politicise this question," Macron told the publication in the interview conducted on Thursday.

"This alliance is based on respect and mutual success."

The French government is Renault's largest shareholder with a 15% stake. Ongoing talks between Renault and Nissan about their alliance could prompt the biggest reset in the tie-up since the 2018 arrest of longtime executive Carlos Ghosn, but it still has to be confirmed how they play out.

"We are very emotionally attached to this alliance," Macron said in the interview.

"All the ideas that will create stability, more concrete cooperation and a sustainable future (are) good."

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday that Renault may transfer more than half its stake in Nissan to a trust to match the Japanese automaker's holdings in itself.

Renault owns about 43% of Nissan, which in turn has a 15% stake in its long-term partner. People with knowledge of the talks have previously said that Renault's stake in Nissan could be reduced to 15%.

