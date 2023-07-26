Nissan roughly doubles first-quarter profit, lifts outlook

2022 World Car Awards at the New York International Auto Show, in New York City
People gather at Nissan's stand during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor (7201.T) roughly doubled its first-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher production and sales in North America and Japan and a weaker yen and it lifted its full-year outlook.

Operating profit for the April-June period came to 128.6 billion yen ($914.59 million), versus the 120.33 billion yen average forecast in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv and a 64.9 billion yen profit the same period a year earlier.

The Yokohama-based automaker raised its full-year forecast by nearly 6% to 550 billion yen due to cost discipline and a favourable foreign exchange rate impact.

The forecast compared to a 517.42 billion yen average profit forecast in a poll of 18 analysts by Refinitiv.

Nissan shares closed down 1.2% at 656.8 yen earlier in the day, before the company reported earnings.

($1 = 140.6100 yen)

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan

